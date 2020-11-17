Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) market price of $4.37 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It is currently valued at $4.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.085, after setting-off with the price of $5.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.815 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.93.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, AGTC Announces Financial Results and Business Update for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company is also providing an update on its ongoing clinical trials in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM). You can read further details here

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.42 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $2.29 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) full year performance was 77.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are logging -58.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.29 and $10.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 616216 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) recorded performance in the market was 9.07%, having the revenues showcasing -14.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.37M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.41, with a change in the price was noted -1.89. In a similar fashion, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -30.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 280,626 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGTC is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.38%, alongside a boost of 77.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.41% during last recorded quarter.