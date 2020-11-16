Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.30M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) was valued at $140.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $140.04 while reaching the peak value of $140.3168 and lowest value recorded on the day was $131.67. The stock current value is $131.92.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Zscaler Appoints Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer. Former Aruba, Cisco, and Nutanix Executive to Lead Marketing Strategy and Expansion for Next Phase of Growth. You can read further details here

Zscaler Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $163.80 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $35.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) full year performance was 191.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zscaler Inc. shares are logging -19.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 276.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.00 and $163.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2307599 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zscaler Inc. (ZS) recorded performance in the market was 183.70%, having the revenues showcasing 5.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.62B, as it employees total of 2020 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 133.77, with a change in the price was noted +23.66. In a similar fashion, Zscaler Inc. posted a movement of +21.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,389,593 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZS is recording 1.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.78.

Technical rundown of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Zscaler Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Zscaler Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 183.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.73%, alongside a boost of 191.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.97% during last recorded quarter.