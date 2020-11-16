Why is East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) down -3.68% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). It is currently valued at $43.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $43.78, after setting-off with the price of $43.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.69.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, East West Bancorp Reports Net Income for Third Quarter 2020 of $159.5 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, net income was $159.5 million or $1.12 per diluted share. Third quarter 2020 return on average assets was 1.26% and return on average equity was 12.5%. You can read further details here

East West Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.88 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $22.55 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) full year performance was -3.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, East West Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -16.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.55 and $51.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1716019 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) recorded performance in the market was -11.36%, having the revenues showcasing 14.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.04B, as it employees total of 3300 workers.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.13, with a change in the price was noted +8.12. In a similar fashion, East West Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +23.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 855,913 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EWBC is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of East West Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.70%, alongside a downfall of -3.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.52% during last recorded quarter.