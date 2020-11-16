Time to Buy Beat-Down YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) was valued at $55.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $56.51 while reaching the peak value of $58.4173 and lowest value recorded on the day was $56.40. The stock current value is $57.13.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, YETI Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

YETI Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.72 on 11/06/20, with the lowest value was $15.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) full year performance was 94.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YETI Holdings Inc. shares are logging -8.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 273.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.28 and $62.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1486143 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) recorded performance in the market was 64.26%, having the revenues showcasing 14.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.85B, as it employees total of 790 workers.

Market experts do have their say about YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the YETI Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.61, with a change in the price was noted +15.21. In a similar fashion, YETI Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +36.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,359,793 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YETI is recording 1.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Technical breakdown of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

Raw Stochastic average of YETI Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of YETI Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.46%, alongside a boost of 94.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.58% during last recorded quarter.