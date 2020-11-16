Time to Buy Beat-Down SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). It is currently valued at $54.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $55.49, after setting-off with the price of $53.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $52.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $52.13.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, SL Green Announces Sale of 410 Tenth Avenue. Largest Commercial Property Sale in the U.S. Since March. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

SL Green Realty Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.39 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $35.16 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) full year performance was -35.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SL Green Realty Corp. shares are logging -43.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.16 and $96.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1828820 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) recorded performance in the market was -40.35%, having the revenues showcasing 16.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.78B, as it employees total of 1033 workers.

Specialists analysis on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.07, with a change in the price was noted +4.99. In a similar fashion, SL Green Realty Corp. posted a movement of +10.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,472,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLG is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.16.

Trends and Technical analysis: SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.72%, alongside a downfall of -35.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.92% during last recorded quarter.