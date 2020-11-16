Time to Buy Beat-Down ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) was valued at $10.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.47 while reaching the peak value of $10.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.30. The stock current value is $10.77.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, ANGI Homeservices to Participate in Needham & Company’s Virtual Internet Services Conference. ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will attend the Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. Brandon Ridenour, Chief Executive Officer of ANGI Homeservices, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public on Needham’s website and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.angihomeservices.com/ and http://www.iac.com/Investors/. You can read further details here

ANGI Homeservices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.05 on 07/15/20, with the lowest value was $4.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) full year performance was 42.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares are logging -36.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.10 and $17.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2537932 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) recorded performance in the market was 27.15%, having the revenues showcasing -23.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.20B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Analysts verdict on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the ANGI Homeservices Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.86, with a change in the price was noted -1.81. In a similar fashion, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted a movement of -14.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,898,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANGI is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ANGI Homeservices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ANGI Homeservices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.51%, alongside a boost of 42.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.40% during last recorded quarter.