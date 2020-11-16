ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.46M

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is priced at $508.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $511.60 and reached a high price of $511.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $509.78. The stock touched a low price of $495.52.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, ServiceNow Appoints Apple Executive Larry Jackson to Its Board of Directors. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the appointment of Apple executive Larry Jackson to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on ServiceNow’s board to 11. . You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

ServiceNow Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $537.53 on 11/06/20, with the lowest value was $238.93 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) full year performance was 100.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ServiceNow Inc. shares are logging -5.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $238.93 and $537.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1233339 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) recorded performance in the market was 79.94%, having the revenues showcasing 14.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.46B, as it employees total of 12643 workers.

The Analysts eye on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the ServiceNow Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 463.59, with a change in the price was noted +115.08. In a similar fashion, ServiceNow Inc. posted a movement of +29.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,528,977 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOW is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical rundown of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.09%.

Considering, the past performance of ServiceNow Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.52%, alongside a boost of 100.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.84% during last recorded quarter.