Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) was up 39.26%

At the end of the latest market close, HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) was valued at $3.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.21 while reaching the peak value of $3.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.10. The stock current value is $5.24.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, HighPoint Resources Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) today announced that on November 4, 2020, it received notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is no longer in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual due to the fact that the Company’s average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its stockholders’ equity was less than $50 million. As set forth in the Notice, as of November 4, 2020, the 30 trading-day average global market capitalization of the Company was approximately $41.5 million and the Company’s last reported stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2020 was a deficit of $12.6 million. You can read further details here

The One Stock You Must Own NOW There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

HighPoint Resources Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.00 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $2.80 for the same time period, recorded on 11/11/20.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) full year performance was -94.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are logging -94.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $99.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9615934 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) recorded performance in the market was -95.55%, having the revenues showcasing -80.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.08M, as it employees total of 155 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HighPoint Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.57, with a change in the price was noted -10.28. In a similar fashion, HighPoint Resources Corporation posted a movement of -65.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 208,584 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

Raw Stochastic average of HighPoint Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HighPoint Resources Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.93%, alongside a downfall of -94.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -65.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -80.31% during last recorded quarter.