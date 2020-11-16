Recent Change of -44.47% in the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is priced at $16.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.50 and reached a high price of $31.875, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.47. The stock touched a low price of $30.08.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, RAPT Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent operational and business progress. You can read further details here

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.21 on 01/28/20, with the lowest value was $10.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) full year performance was 43.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -66.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.52 and $51.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3745519 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) recorded performance in the market was 10.36%, having the revenues showcasing 26.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 738.59M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Specialists analysis on RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.40, with a change in the price was noted -15.18. In a similar fashion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -47.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 231,925 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Raw Stochastic average of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.84%, alongside a boost of 43.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.17% during last recorded quarter.