Reason’s why Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $352.83

For the readers interested in the stock health of Twilio Inc. (TWLO). It is currently valued at $272.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $286.34, after setting-off with the price of $281.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $271.8555 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $274.43.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Twilio Completes Acquisition of Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform. Addition of Segment’s CDP to Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform Gives Businesses a Single View of the Customer Across Channels. You can read further details here

Twilio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $341.70 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $68.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) full year performance was 179.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twilio Inc. shares are logging -20.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 300.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.06 and $341.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1735529 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) recorded performance in the market was 179.23%, having the revenues showcasing 10.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.84B, as it employees total of 3284 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the Twilio Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 262.05, with a change in the price was noted +57.92. In a similar fashion, Twilio Inc. posted a movement of +26.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,922,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWLO is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical breakdown of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Twilio Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 179.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.64%, alongside a boost of 179.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.75% during last recorded quarter.