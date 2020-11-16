Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Quarterly Performance is -0.85%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). It is currently valued at $5.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.96, after setting-off with the price of $5.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.78.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2020. You can read further details here

Pitney Bowes Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.70 on 10/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.67 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) full year performance was 17.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pitney Bowes Inc. shares are logging -23.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 250.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $7.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1441232 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) recorded performance in the market was 45.41%, having the revenues showcasing -0.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.00B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pitney Bowes Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.05, with a change in the price was noted +3.27. In a similar fashion, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted a movement of +126.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,203,305 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBI is recording 32.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 32.01.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pitney Bowes Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pitney Bowes Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 149.36%, alongside a boost of 17.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.85% during last recorded quarter.