HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.12M in the recent 3 months

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) is priced at $55.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.79 and reached a high price of $45.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $44.81. The stock touched a low price of $43.79.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Home Depot. Ademi LLP is investigating HD Supply (Nasdaq: HDS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Home Depot. You can read further details here

HD Supply Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.89 on 11/16/20, with the lowest value was $21.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) full year performance was 11.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares are logging 18.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.69 and $46.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27417784 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) recorded performance in the market was 11.41%, having the revenues showcasing 7.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.08B, as it employees total of 11500 workers.

The Analysts eye on HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HD Supply Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.56, with a change in the price was noted +21.83. In a similar fashion, HD Supply Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +64.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,322,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HDS is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.14.

Technical rundown of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)

Raw Stochastic average of HD Supply Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.63%.

Considering, the past performance of HD Supply Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.47%, alongside a boost of 11.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.72% during last recorded quarter.