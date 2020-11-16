Gear up for the change! Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has hit the volume of 1160947

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is priced at $1.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.77 and reached a high price of $1.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.82. The stock touched a low price of $1.7401.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Anworth Announces Preferred Stock Dividends. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced today that in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), the board of directors (the “Board”) declared a Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $0.539063 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8000 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.7900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) full year performance was -45.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares are logging -48.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1160947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) recorded performance in the market was -48.30%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.70M.

The Analysts eye on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7385, with a change in the price was noted +0.1800. In a similar fashion, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation posted a movement of +10.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 634,648 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANH is recording 5.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

Raw Stochastic average of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.42%, alongside a downfall of -45.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.