Gear up for the change! Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has hit the volume of 2610804

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is priced at $6.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.29 and reached a high price of $6.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.26. The stock touched a low price of $6.2186.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Antero Midstream Announces Pricing of Upsized $550 Million Offering of Senior Notes. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream”) announced today the pricing of the private placement by Antero Midstream Partners LP (“Antero Midstream Partners”), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Antero Midstream, to eligible purchasers of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at par (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Antero Midstream Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.87 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $1.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) full year performance was 18.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Midstream Corporation shares are logging -18.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 277.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.69 and $7.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2610804 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) recorded performance in the market was -15.94%, having the revenues showcasing -14.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.98B, as it employees total of 547 workers.

Analysts verdict on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Antero Midstream Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.97. In a similar fashion, Antero Midstream Corporation posted a movement of +17.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,733,061 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AM is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.26.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Antero Midstream Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.90%, alongside a boost of 18.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.48% during last recorded quarter.