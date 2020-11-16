At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.31M in the recent 3 months

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is priced at $14.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.19 and reached a high price of $14.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.99. The stock touched a low price of $13.951.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, At Home Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

At Home Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.92 on 09/01/20, with the lowest value was $1.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) full year performance was 62.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, At Home Group Inc. shares are logging -41.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1074.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $23.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1590250 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the At Home Group Inc. (HOME) recorded performance in the market was 156.18%, having the revenues showcasing -17.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 899.08M, as it employees total of 6289 workers.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.64, with a change in the price was noted +6.69. In a similar fashion, At Home Group Inc. posted a movement of +90.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,446,544 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOME is recording 1.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of At Home Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of At Home Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 156.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 299.15%, alongside a boost of 62.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.17% during last recorded quarter.