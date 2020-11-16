Analysts Mean recommendation for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) was 1.30: Is this the key time?

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is priced at $109.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $118.16 and reached a high price of $118.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $116.16. The stock touched a low price of $115.03.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Guardant Health, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Guardant Health also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $150,000,000 principal amount of notes. You can read further details here

Guardant Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $122.31 on 11/12/20, with the lowest value was $55.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) full year performance was 50.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardant Health Inc. shares are logging -10.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.90 and $122.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1181702 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardant Health Inc. (GH) recorded performance in the market was 48.66%, having the revenues showcasing 31.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.60B, as it employees total of 622 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardant Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.77, with a change in the price was noted +26.39. In a similar fashion, Guardant Health Inc. posted a movement of +31.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 884,138 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardant Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Guardant Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.02%, alongside a boost of 50.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.60% during last recorded quarter.