Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.01M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), which is $15.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.20 after opening rate of $15.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.88 before closing at $15.13.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Albertsons Companies pharmacies to partner with HHS to provide COVID-19 vaccine. Trained pharmacists in company’s 1,700+ pharmacy locations stand ready to safely administer vaccine. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Albertsons Companies Inc. shares are logging -8.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.91 and $16.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1341685 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) recorded performance in the market was -1.94%, having the revenues showcasing 1.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.15B, as it employees total of 270000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Albertsons Companies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACI is recording 5.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.63.

Technical rundown of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Raw Stochastic average of Albertsons Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Albertsons Companies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.94%. The shares increased approximately by -2.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.47% during last recorded quarter.