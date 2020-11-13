Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.62

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), which is $12.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.69 after opening rate of $12.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.0878 before closing at $12.13.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Vonage and Evolutio Announce Strategic Partnership, Offer Vonage Contact Center to Companies Throughout Spain. Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced a strategic reseller partnership of Vonage Contact Center with Evolutio, a leading provider of cloud-based services across Spain. You can read further details here

Vonage Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.24 on 11/05/20, with the lowest value was $4.18 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) full year performance was 61.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vonage Holdings Corp. shares are logging -4.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.18 and $13.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2211625 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) recorded performance in the market was 70.85%, having the revenues showcasing 6.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.11B, as it employees total of 2264 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vonage Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.00, with a change in the price was noted +2.83. In a similar fashion, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +28.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,523,231 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Raw Stochastic average of Vonage Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.36%, alongside a boost of 61.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.75% during last recorded quarter.