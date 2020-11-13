Time to Buy Beat-Down Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) was valued at $63.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $63.88 while reaching the peak value of $64.6378 and lowest value recorded on the day was $63.27. The stock current value is $65.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.47 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $40.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) full year performance was -26.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares are logging -29.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.71 and $93.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1038382 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) recorded performance in the market was -27.56%, having the revenues showcasing 0.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.72B, as it employees total of 243200 workers.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.57, with a change in the price was noted +3.07. In a similar fashion, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +4.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,670,741 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RTX is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.35%, alongside a downfall of -26.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.55% during last recorded quarter.