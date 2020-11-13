Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) market price of $7.39 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT). It is currently valued at $7.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.22, after setting-off with the price of $9.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.89.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Shift Announces a Record $60 Million in Revenue for the Third Quarter 2020. Over 4,000 total units sold in the quarter. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.91 on 06/29/20, with the lowest value was $6.40 for the same time period, recorded on 11/13/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and -11.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.31 and $14.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2578018 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was -1.10%, having the revenues showcasing -13.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 810.19M, as it employees total of 350 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.43, with a change in the price was noted -4.60. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -38.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 509,451 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Shift Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.10%. The shares increased approximately by 14.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.55% during last recorded quarter.