Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.39M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), which is $3.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.48 after opening rate of $3.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.09 before closing at $3.40.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Party City Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.66 on 09/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was 102.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -6.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1211.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $3.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 617752 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was 45.30%, having the revenues showcasing 30.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 323.00M, as it employees total of 10400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted +1.97. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of +136.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,695,168 in trading volumes.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Party City Holdco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 605.54%, alongside a boost of 102.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.77% during last recorded quarter.