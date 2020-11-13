PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.09

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PACCAR Inc (PCAR), which is $88.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $90.15 after opening rate of $89.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $88.42 before closing at $90.17.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Kenworth and Peterbilt Zero Emissions Trucks Summit 14,115-Foot Pikes Peak; First Class 8 Electric Vehicles to Achieve Landmark Milestone. PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) announced today that a Kenworth T680 fuel cell electric vehicle and a battery electric Peterbilt Model 579EV became the first Class 8 zero emissions vehicles to drive to the 14,115 foot summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado. You can read further details here

PACCAR Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.82 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $49.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) full year performance was 15.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PACCAR Inc shares are logging -7.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.11 and $95.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1322827 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) recorded performance in the market was 12.50%, having the revenues showcasing 0.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.01B, as it employees total of 27000 workers.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the PACCAR Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.15, with a change in the price was noted +14.22. In a similar fashion, PACCAR Inc posted a movement of +19.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,658,549 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCAR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PACCAR Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.16%, alongside a boost of 15.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.04% during last recorded quarter.