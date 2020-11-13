Innodata Inc. (INOD) is on the roll with an average volume of 172.44K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Innodata Inc. (INOD) was valued at $2.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.15 while reaching the peak value of $4.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.12. The stock current value is $3.67.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Innodata, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Innodata, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Innodata Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.35 on 11/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.75 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) full year performance was 171.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Innodata Inc. shares are logging -4.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 389.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $3.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2403887 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Innodata Inc. (INOD) recorded performance in the market was 221.93%, having the revenues showcasing 122.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.55M, as it employees total of 3599 workers.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.14, with a change in the price was noted +2.35. In a similar fashion, Innodata Inc. posted a movement of +178.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,213 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INOD is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Innodata Inc. (INOD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Innodata Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Innodata Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 221.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 219.13%, alongside a boost of 171.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 122.42% during last recorded quarter.