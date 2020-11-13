Here is why Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recent weekly performance of 12.82% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) was valued at $0.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.47 while reaching the peak value of $0.568 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.46. The stock current value is $0.56.

Recently in News on October 30, 2020, Color Star Technology Secures Naming Rights for Wu Muye Piano World Tour. The “Color World” Named Tour Will Kick off on November 15, 2020 in Changsha, Hunan Province. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0600 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3113 for the same time period, recorded on 06/04/20.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -74.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -78.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4651407 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -61.12%, having the revenues showcasing -37.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.50M, as it employees total of 233 workers.

Analysts verdict on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8308, with a change in the price was noted -0.1193. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -17.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,917,464 in trading volumes.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.19%, alongside a downfall of -74.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.35% during last recorded quarter.