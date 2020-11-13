Gear up for the change! Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has hit the volume of 1123442

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), which is $1.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.04 after opening rate of $1.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.75 before closing at $1.80.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, Adial Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its ONWARD(TM) Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of AD04 for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder. ONWARD™ Projected to be Fully Enrolled During Q2 2021 . You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0000 on 09/29/20, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) full year performance was 21.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -50.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1123442 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) recorded performance in the market was -17.43%, having the revenues showcasing 28.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.53M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6119, with a change in the price was noted +0.5500. In a similar fashion, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +38.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,020,772 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADIL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.66%.

Considering, the past performance of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.32%, alongside a boost of 21.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.39% during last recorded quarter.