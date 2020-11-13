Biocept Inc. (BIOC) market price of $6.16 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Biocept Inc. (BIOC) was valued at $4.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.06 while reaching the peak value of $6.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.00. The stock current value is $6.16.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Biocept Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Revenues of $6.6 million – a result of decision to offer COVID-19 testing. You can read further details here

Biocept Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.00 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) full year performance was -8.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biocept Inc. shares are logging -52.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 191.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $13.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3671925 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biocept Inc. (BIOC) recorded performance in the market was 115.38%, having the revenues showcasing -31.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.25M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biocept Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.10, with a change in the price was noted -0.76. In a similar fashion, Biocept Inc. posted a movement of -10.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,320,459 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIOC is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Raw Stochastic average of Biocept Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Biocept Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.16%, alongside a downfall of -8.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.85% during last recorded quarter.