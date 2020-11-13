AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.68M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), which is $1.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.60 after opening rate of $1.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.44 before closing at $1.45.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Present at Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held November 9 – 12. AcelRx management will provide an overview of the business and company updates during the live presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1400 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.7014 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -13.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -38.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1449917 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -27.01%, having the revenues showcasing 17.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 179.38M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

The Analysts eye on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3745, with a change in the price was noted +0.1800. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +13.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,540,425 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.94%.

Considering, the past performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.00%, alongside a downfall of -13.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by -16.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.56% during last recorded quarter.