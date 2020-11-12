Why is Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) down -7.53% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE). It is currently valued at $109.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $110.515, after setting-off with the price of $109.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $108.285 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $108.74.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fourth Consecutive Year. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that InsuranceNow has been named to the Challengers quadrant in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America1” for the fourth consecutive year. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Guidewire Software Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $124.16 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $71.64 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) full year performance was -7.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guidewire Software Inc. shares are logging -12.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $71.64 and $124.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1304212 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) recorded performance in the market was -0.70%, having the revenues showcasing 0.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.89B, as it employees total of 2690 workers.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 109.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Guidewire Software Inc. posted a movement of +0.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 578,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GWRE is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Guidewire Software Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Guidewire Software Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.26%, alongside a downfall of -7.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 6.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.28% during last recorded quarter.