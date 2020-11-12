Why is Celanese Corporation (CE) up 0.99% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Celanese Corporation (CE). It is currently valued at $128.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $128.88, after setting-off with the price of $127.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $126.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $127.88.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Celanese Extends Terminal Service Contract with Dragon Crown for Nanjing Integrated Chemical Complex. Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that its subsidiary, Celanese (Nanjing) Chemical Co. Ltd., has recently extended its long-term contract with Nanjing Dragon Crown Liquid Chemical Terminal Co. Ltd., for providing terminal services to its integrated chemical facility in the Nanjing Chemical Industrial Park, Nanjing City, in eastern China (Jiangsu Province). Financial details of the contract were not disclosed. You can read further details here

Celanese Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $133.95 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $52.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Celanese Corporation (CE) full year performance was 0.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celanese Corporation shares are logging -4.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.70 and $133.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1089716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celanese Corporation (CE) recorded performance in the market was 4.13%, having the revenues showcasing 26.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.98B, as it employees total of 7714 workers.

Analysts verdict on Celanese Corporation (CE)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Celanese Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 104.05, with a change in the price was noted +41.83. In a similar fashion, Celanese Corporation posted a movement of +48.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 801,949 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CE is recording 1.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

Celanese Corporation (CE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Celanese Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Celanese Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.40%, alongside a boost of 0.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.88% during last recorded quarter.