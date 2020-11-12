U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -30.22%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), which is $3.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.55 after opening rate of $4.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.00 before closing at $4.01.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock. U.S. Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: USEG) (the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of $3,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and potential acquisitions of oil and gas properties. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

U.S. Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.57 on 09/29/20, with the lowest value was $2.44 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) full year performance was 11.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Energy Corp. shares are logging -82.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.44 and $18.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 854518 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) recorded performance in the market was 32.78%, having the revenues showcasing -35.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.38M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.17, with a change in the price was noted -2.58. In a similar fashion, U.S. Energy Corp. posted a movement of -43.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 427,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEG is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of U.S. Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.44%, alongside a boost of 11.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.01% during last recorded quarter.