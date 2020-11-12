Time to Buy Beat-Down Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) was valued at $120.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $121.54 while reaching the peak value of $124.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $121.54. The stock current value is $123.26.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President & CEO will discuss the company’s vision, goals and two-point strategy to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence, and the company’s current perspective on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.81 on 07/23/20, with the lowest value was $73.02 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) full year performance was 20.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares are logging -6.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $73.02 and $131.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1008097 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) recorded performance in the market was 15.42%, having the revenues showcasing 1.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.76B, as it employees total of 47000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 118.52, with a change in the price was noted +13.35. In a similar fashion, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated posted a movement of +12.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,315,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGX is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical rundown of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.58%, alongside a boost of 20.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.24% during last recorded quarter.