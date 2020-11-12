Time to Buy Beat-Down Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is priced at $16.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.82 and reached a high price of $17.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.34. The stock touched a low price of $16.41.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Workhorse Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.80 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares are logging -46.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $31.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 926145 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recorded performance in the market was 74.27%, having the revenues showcasing 34.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.89B.

Market experts do have their say about Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.84, with a change in the price was noted +6.95. In a similar fashion, Lordstown Motors Corp. posted a movement of +68.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,215,440 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIDE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lordstown Motors Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.27%. The shares 2.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.11% during last recorded quarter.