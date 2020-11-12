Time to Buy Beat-Down Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR). It is currently valued at $42.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $48.615, after setting-off with the price of $47.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $46.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $47.18.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Financial Outlook for Fiscal 2021 and New Share Repurchase Authorization. – Strong top-line growth with fiscal fourth quarter reported net sales increase of 6.1% due to organic net sales growth and fiscal 2020 reported net sales increase of 10.0%, including 2.5% of organic growth.(1). You can read further details here

Energizer Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.84 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $26.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) full year performance was 12.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energizer Holdings Inc. shares are logging -21.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.60 and $53.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1408296 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) recorded performance in the market was -6.05%, having the revenues showcasing 4.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.18B, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.64, with a change in the price was noted -5.27. In a similar fashion, Energizer Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -11.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 639,205 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENR is recording 9.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.43.

Technical rundown of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

Raw Stochastic average of Energizer Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Energizer Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.78%, alongside a boost of 12.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.75% during last recorded quarter.