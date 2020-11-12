The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.61

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), which is $35.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.98 after opening rate of $37.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $35.05 before closing at $37.73.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, The Cheesecake Factory Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on September 29, 2020. . You can read further details here

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.00 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $14.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) full year performance was -16.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares are logging -20.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.52 and $44.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1369198 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) recorded performance in the market was -8.88%, having the revenues showcasing 31.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 46250 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.51, with a change in the price was noted +12.87. In a similar fashion, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated posted a movement of +57.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,844,037 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAKE is recording 1.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

Raw Stochastic average of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.51%, alongside a downfall of -16.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.15% during last recorded quarter.