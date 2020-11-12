Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 6.66%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), which is $18.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.07 after opening rate of $18.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.5801 before closing at $18.54.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, TDS reports third quarter 2020 results. UScellular and TDS Telecom report strong subscriber and financial results driving increases to 2020 guidance. You can read further details here

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.64 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $14.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) full year performance was -21.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares are logging -27.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.05 and $25.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1168889 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) recorded performance in the market was -26.58%, having the revenues showcasing -21.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.05B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.01, with a change in the price was noted -1.30. In a similar fashion, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. posted a movement of -6.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 686,916 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDS is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical breakdown of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.23%, alongside a downfall of -21.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.52% during last recorded quarter.