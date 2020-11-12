Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) was up 27.98%

At the end of the latest market close, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) was valued at $1.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.85 while reaching the peak value of $1.9799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.84. The stock current value is $2.47.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, Sino-Global Announces Financial Results for Its Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global”, or the “Company”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistic service company, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8950 on 06/25/20, with the lowest value was $1.3727 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/20.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) full year performance was -48.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares are logging -49.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11498698 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) recorded performance in the market was -14.22%, having the revenues showcasing -8.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.18M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9686, with a change in the price was noted -0.4300. In a similar fashion, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. posted a movement of -14.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 218,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINO is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.14%, alongside a downfall of -48.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.10% during last recorded quarter.