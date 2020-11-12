Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Could Pay Off Investors

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is priced at $13.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.9699 and reached a high price of $13.185, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.91. The stock touched a low price of $12.92.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Eastern Bank Honors Community Trailblazer Robert Lewis, Jr. With 2020 Social Justice Award. Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce it has honored Robert Lewis, Jr., the Founder and President of The BASE, with the 2020 Social Justice Award. Now in its 32nd year, the award recognizes community leaders who have made an outstanding impact in addressing critical social justice issues. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares are logging 1.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.74 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1867100 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) recorded performance in the market was 7.65%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.43B, as it employees total of 1676 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Eastern Bankshares Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eastern Bankshares Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.65%. The shares 8.46% in the 7-day charts.