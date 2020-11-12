Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Could Pay Off Investors

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is priced at $0.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9038 and reached a high price of $1.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.91. The stock touched a low price of $0.885.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Aqua Metals to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit. Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced that the Company will participate in the 2020 Virtual Fall Investor Summit. Aqua Metal’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Cotton, is scheduled to present at 1:30 p.m. EST (10:30 a.m. PST) on November 16, 2020. Interested parties may access the webcast and listen to the presentation through the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38382. You can read further details here

Aqua Metals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 10/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) full year performance was -33.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aqua Metals Inc. shares are logging -42.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 193.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $1.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1299557 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) recorded performance in the market was 28.43%, having the revenues showcasing -8.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.39M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0215, with a change in the price was noted -0.2400. In a similar fashion, Aqua Metals Inc. posted a movement of -19.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 544,767 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQMS is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical rundown of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Aqua Metals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.61%, alongside a downfall of -33.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.49% during last recorded quarter.