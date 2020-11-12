RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) market price of $0.76 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) was valued at $0.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.68 while reaching the peak value of $0.8508 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6518. The stock current value is $0.76.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Pizza Inn Announces the Return of the Popular Contactless Buffet To-Go. America’s Hometown Pizza Place offers three value meals featuring unmatched variety with half-build pizzas, salads and dessert, available for carryout and delivery. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3600 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/20.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) full year performance was -67.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares are logging -70.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3185433 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) recorded performance in the market was -53.94%, having the revenues showcasing 21.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.08M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Specialists analysis on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6284, with a change in the price was noted -0.0975. In a similar fashion, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. posted a movement of -11.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,366,708 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAVE is recording 4.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.40.

Trends and Technical analysis: RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

Raw Stochastic average of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.32%, alongside a downfall of -67.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.13% during last recorded quarter.