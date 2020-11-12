Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Profit Margins posted -5.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) was valued at $14.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.82 while reaching the peak value of $14.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.64. The stock current value is $14.86.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Primo Water North America Proudly Recognizes its International Bottled Water Association Award Winners for 2020. TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ – Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, spring and purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) has awarded Primo Water North America employees Tom Condon, Director of Technical Services, with the IBWA/Kristin Safran Directors’ Award, Jon Cleaver, Route Sales Representative, with the Route Salesperson of the Year Award, and Monika Morgan, Plant Manager, with the Plant Manager of the Year Award at the association’s virtual 2020 IBWA Annual Business Conference and Trade Show on November 9, 2020. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Primo Water Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $6.33 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) full year performance was 15.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Primo Water Corporation shares are logging -7.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.33 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1722101 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) recorded performance in the market was 8.63%, having the revenues showcasing -0.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.38B, as it employees total of 11580 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Primo Water Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, Primo Water Corporation posted a movement of +2.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,344,537 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRMW is recording 1.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Technical breakdown of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Water Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Primo Water Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.54%, alongside a boost of 15.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.40% during last recorded quarter.