PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) market price of $6.23 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) was valued at $6.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.68 while reaching the peak value of $6.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.14. The stock current value is $6.23.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, PBF Holding Company LLC Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028. PBF Holding Company LLC announced today that it has extended the deadline with respect to its offer to exchange $1,000,000,000 of its 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028 (new notes), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), for $1,000,000,000 of its issued and outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028, which are not registered under the Securities Act (old notes). As a result of the extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 24, 2020, unless further extended. You can read further details here

PBF Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.99 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $4.06 for the same time period, recorded on 10/29/20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) full year performance was -80.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PBF Energy Inc. shares are logging -81.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $34.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1026447 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) recorded performance in the market was -79.79%, having the revenues showcasing -30.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 805.56M, as it employees total of 3442 workers.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the PBF Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.55, with a change in the price was noted -5.80. In a similar fashion, PBF Energy Inc. posted a movement of -48.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,350,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBF is recording 2.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.32.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PBF Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.61%, alongside a downfall of -80.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.94% during last recorded quarter.