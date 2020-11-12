Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.35

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), which is $5.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.67 after opening rate of $5.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.20 before closing at $5.55.

Oceaneering International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.99 on 01/10/20, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) full year performance was -61.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oceaneering International Inc. shares are logging -66.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $15.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1113575 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) recorded performance in the market was -63.85%, having the revenues showcasing -10.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 552.80M, as it employees total of 9100 workers.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.99, with a change in the price was noted -1.32. In a similar fashion, Oceaneering International Inc. posted a movement of -19.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,321,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OII is recording 1.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.46.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Oceaneering International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.00%, alongside a downfall of -61.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.76% during last recorded quarter.