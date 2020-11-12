Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.45M in the recent 3 months

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is priced at $1.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.12 and reached a high price of $1.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.09. The stock touched a low price of $1.05.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Newpark Resources Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”) announced today that it received formal notice on November 4, 2020 from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of non-compliance with NYSE continued listing standards. Newpark received the notice because the average closing price of its shares fell below the minimum of $1.00 per share during a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Company is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. You can read further details here

Newpark Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.4000 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) full year performance was -83.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newpark Resources Inc. shares are logging -83.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $6.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1070115 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) recorded performance in the market was -82.46%, having the revenues showcasing -46.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.48M, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Newpark Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5536, with a change in the price was noted -0.8400. In a similar fashion, Newpark Resources Inc. posted a movement of -43.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,204,419 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NR is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Newpark Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.94%, alongside a downfall of -83.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.86% during last recorded quarter.