Gear up for the change! Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has hit the volume of 1704659

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), which is $66.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $66.47 after opening rate of $59.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $58.125 before closing at $60.00.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV:IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II). After four weekly intravenous doses of DNL310, a 76% mean reduction in CSF GAG levels (heparan sulfate) from baseline was observed, with normal healthy levels being achieved in four of five patients. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Denali Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.47 on 11/11/20, with the lowest value was $12.39 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) full year performance was 340.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 9.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 434.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.39 and $60.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1704659 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) recorded performance in the market was 279.85%, having the revenues showcasing 121.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.76B, as it employees total of 276 workers.

Analysts verdict on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Denali Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.24, with a change in the price was noted +41.27. In a similar fashion, Denali Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +165.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 671,858 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Denali Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Denali Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 279.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 186.82%, alongside a boost of 340.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.75% during last recorded quarter.