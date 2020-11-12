Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is on the roll with an average volume of 125.61K in the recent 3 months

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is priced at $1.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.07 and reached a high price of $2.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.76. The stock touched a low price of $1.07.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results. Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”). You can read further details here

Fuel Tech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0500 on 11/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/27/20.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) full year performance was 25.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fuel Tech Inc. shares are logging -16.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 158759100 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) recorded performance in the market was 31.58%, having the revenues showcasing 50.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.04M, as it employees total of 82 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fuel Tech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8353, with a change in the price was noted +0.4700. In a similar fashion, Fuel Tech Inc. posted a movement of +60.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,990,357 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTEK is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Fuel Tech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Fuel Tech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.55%, alongside a boost of 25.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 74.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 49.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.58% during last recorded quarter.