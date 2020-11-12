Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.23M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG), which is $46.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.78 after opening rate of $46.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.87 before closing at $46.34.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, Essential Utilities Reports Financial Results for Q3 2020. Earns $0.22 per share (GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 (Non-GAAP)Refines 2020 annual adjusted earnings guidance to the top end of the $1.53 to $1.58 rangeSigns agreement with Lower Makefield for 11,000 customer connectionsPublishes Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. You can read further details here

Essential Utilities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.52 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $30.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) full year performance was 7.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essential Utilities Inc. shares are logging -14.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.40 and $54.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1132867 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) recorded performance in the market was -1.21%, having the revenues showcasing 2.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.15B, as it employees total of 1583 workers.

The Analysts eye on Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Essential Utilities Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.73, with a change in the price was noted +4.39. In a similar fashion, Essential Utilities Inc. posted a movement of +10.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,129,573 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTRG is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.12.

Technical rundown of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Utilities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Essential Utilities Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.93%, alongside a boost of 7.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.34% during last recorded quarter.