Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is on the roll with an average volume of 129.28K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) was valued at $1.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.70 while reaching the peak value of $2.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.70. The stock current value is $1.90.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Eastside to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Financial results to be released after market close; Conference call to be conducted at 5:00pm ET. You can read further details here

Eastside Distilling Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7500 on 01/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.9201 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) full year performance was -51.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastside Distilling Inc. shares are logging -52.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2193145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) recorded performance in the market was -35.59%, having the revenues showcasing 59.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.23M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eastside Distilling Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2727, with a change in the price was noted +0.4300. In a similar fashion, Eastside Distilling Inc. posted a movement of +29.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 188,057 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EAST is recording 5.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical breakdown of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST)

Raw Stochastic average of Eastside Distilling Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eastside Distilling Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.04%, alongside a downfall of -51.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.66% during last recorded quarter.