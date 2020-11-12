Bunge Limited (BG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.73%: What to Expect?

Bunge Limited (BG) is priced at $58.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.00 and reached a high price of $59.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $58.81. The stock touched a low price of $57.43.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Bunge agrees to sell California rice mill. Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that it has agreed to sell its rice mill in Woodland, California to Farmers’ Rice Cooperative. The completion of the sale is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized by the end of 2020. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Bunge Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.50 on 10/28/20, with the lowest value was $29.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Bunge Limited (BG) full year performance was 5.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bunge Limited shares are logging -2.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.00 and $60.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1078153 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bunge Limited (BG) recorded performance in the market was 2.35%, having the revenues showcasing 26.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.37B, as it employees total of 24000 workers.

Bunge Limited (BG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Bunge Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.30, with a change in the price was noted +18.51. In a similar fashion, Bunge Limited posted a movement of +45.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,212,316 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BG is recording 1.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Bunge Limited (BG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bunge Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.40%, alongside a boost of 5.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.75% during last recorded quarter.