BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.32M in the recent 3 months

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is priced at $0.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4538 and reached a high price of $0.4538, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.44. The stock touched a low price of $0.4222.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, BIO-key, Provider of Identity Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Thursday, Nov. 12th at 10am ET. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (details below). Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call. You can read further details here

BIO-key International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5800 on 03/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) full year performance was -11.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIO-key International Inc. shares are logging -82.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1652119 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) recorded performance in the market was -10.50%, having the revenues showcasing -39.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.92M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIO-key International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6009, with a change in the price was noted -0.3573. In a similar fashion, BIO-key International Inc. posted a movement of -44.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,030,194 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKYI is recording 3.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.36%, alongside a downfall of -11.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.20% during last recorded quarter.