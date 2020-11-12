Analysts Mean recommendation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) was 1.60: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), which is $51.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.8315 after opening rate of $49.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $49.00 before closing at $47.07.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Collaboration with GSK to Measure Minimal Residual Disease with clonoSEQ® Assay Across its Hematology and Oncology Portfolio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to use its clonoSEQ® Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in GSK’s portfolio of hematology products. You can read further details here

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.20 on 10/12/20, with the lowest value was $15.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) full year performance was 83.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are logging -4.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 241.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.19 and $54.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1305707 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) recorded performance in the market was 73.56%, having the revenues showcasing 31.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.00B, as it employees total of 453 workers.

Analysts verdict on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.65, with a change in the price was noted +5.93. In a similar fashion, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted a movement of +12.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 958,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.42%, alongside a boost of 83.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.47% during last recorded quarter.